At least 50 people have been killed and 200 injured in a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The gunman, who was shot dead by police, has been identified by police in Nevada as Stephen Paddock.

He opened fire at crowds who were watching an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. He was 64 years old and lived in Las Vegas.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Las Vegas police later killed the suspect on 32nd floor of a hotel across from the concert.

Las Vegas sheriff Joe Lombardo made the announcement that at least 50 people have been killed at a press conference a short time ago - making it the most deadly mass shooting in American history.

He also said a woman wanted in connection with the shooter had been found along with two cars.

Police earlier said that reports circulating claiming there were mulitple shooters and explosions were false.

Sheriff Lombardo said the only explosion to take place was from a police SWAT team entering the room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Steve Dunville, 37, from Fallowfield in Manchester, was attending a friend’s wedding at the nearby Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas.

He told how he and other guests at the wedding were ushered to the safety of a stairwell, where they were holed up for around three hours.

He said: “It was us, the wedding party, and staff from the hotel. The bride was very upset.

“They cut the music short at the wedding and made us run to a fire exit near a staircase, saying there was an incident on the strip. We went down to a fire exit, opened the doors and could see people running and screaming on the strip. We were told to get back in to the hotel and we’ve been here ever since.

“They told us to keep quiet and locked us in the stairwell as the police were sweeping the hotel.”