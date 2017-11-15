Emergency services have been called after a multi-vehicle collision on the M65.
Lancashire police were called to the motorway between Junction 7 at Clayton-le-Moors/Accrington and Junction 8 at Huncoat/Hapton to reports of a collision on Wednesday, November 15.
The incident had occurred on the Eastbound carriageway at around 5.50pm.
A police spokesman said there were ‘up to three vehicles involved’.
They added: “There are no known serious injuries at this time.”
The ambulance and fire service were also called to the scene and traffic was reported backing up to Junction 6.