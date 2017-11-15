Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services have been called after a multi-vehicle collision on the M65.

Lancashire police were called to the motorway between Junction 7 at Clayton-le-Moors/Accrington and Junction 8 at Huncoat/Hapton to reports of a collision on Wednesday, November 15.

The incident had occurred on the Eastbound carriageway at around 5.50pm.

A police spokesman said there were ‘up to three vehicles involved’.

They added: “There are no known serious injuries at this time.”

The ambulance and fire service were also called to the scene and traffic was reported backing up to Junction 6.