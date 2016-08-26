Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'

A mother came across her dead son lying in his bedroom but ‘thought he was asleep’, an inquest heard.

Susan Roberts had visited Jonathan Andrews’ home on Gladstone Street in Great Harwood on April 17 this year to drop off his washing and saw him lying on his bed.

Blackburn Coroners Court heard how she ‘shouted to him’ but there was ‘no response’ and she ‘thought he was asleep’.

However less than two hours later the 32-year-old’s brother and housemate Carl returned and found him dead.

A post mortem examination by Dr Richard Prescott found the astroturf fitter had a ‘critical narrowing’ of one of the three coronary arteries and had also taken an unknown quantity of cocaine several hours before his death.

Dr Prescott said the artery had narrowed ‘up to 90 per cent’ and anything over 70 per cent could lead to someone having a heart attack.

He told the hearing: “I think that’s what happened in this case unfortunately.”

Dr Prescott said the artery narrowing was not caused by any substance abuse.

Mrs Roberts said her son had been diagnosed with high blood pressure at a young age, had been receiving tablets from the age of eight or nine, and was receiving regular hospital appointments until two years ago.

The inquest heard how she had attended his home earlier in the morning and he was sat on the settee.

However when she returned a few hours later with his washing he was upstairs in his bedroom.

Mrs Roberts said she received the news of his death from Carl as she was returning from a dog walk.

Carl said the last time he saw his brother he seemed ‘very normal’ and was ‘plodding along with his day as he usually does’.

He told the inquest that Mr Andrews took cocaine ‘very occasionally’.

Coroner Michael Singleton said Mr Andrews’ death was caused by natural causes and was contributed to by cocaine use. He told the family: “Jonathan had an undiagnosed heart condition.

“He took cocaine which had the effect of placing an additional strain upon the heart, leading to heart failure.

“I deal with many deaths but there are some which are close to home. This is one. I knew Jonny through my daughter and Jonny is the same age as my son. You have my heartfelt sympathy.”