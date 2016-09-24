New Accrington police station to open on Monday

Accrington’s new police station will officially open to the public on Monday, September 26.

The new station on Broadway in the town is part of a £500,000 scheme to move the station from its current premises in Spring Gardens into two empty units.

The enquiry desk at Spring Gardens will close at 8pm on Saturday, September 24 and will remain closed on Sunday before the new desk opens on Monday, three months behind schedule.

A series of delays have hit the opening of the facility, which was due to be unveiled in May, which the council blamed on planning issues.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said he was extremely pleased that the station was opening.

He added: “I think it will be a great benefit to have a police presence in the town centre for both the public and the traders, I think it’s important to have the police in an easily accessible place, and the new station is bringing two empty town centre units back into use.

“The issue now is what will the constabulary will do with the old building at Spring Gardens, it was not suitable for a modern police force.