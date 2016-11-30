Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new CCTV appeal has been launched after a Good Samaritan pensioner was assaulted in an Accrington supermarket.

The 71-year-old woman from Accrington was attacked at Tesco on Eagle Street at around 9pm on Friday, October 7.

As she entered the store and noticed a man unconscious on the floor in the foyer area.

The woman attempted to wake the man, who initially did not respond. The offender then got up, grabbing the victim in a headlock before demanding her handbag as she attempted to report her concerns to security staff.

As the man continued to hold the victim and demand her bag and money, a member of the public came to the pensioner’s aid and they moved towards the travelators in Tesco.

The attacker then stopped and made off from the scene.

The suspect is described as white, aged 18, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

Police initially appealed for information last month and would like to speak to this man pictured, in connection with the offence.

PC Hussain, of Blackburn Police, said: “This was a very frightening and distressing ordeal for the victim and we need to find the person responsible.

“Despite an appeal for information at the time of the incident, we have yet to locate the offender.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the offence to contact police. We are particularly keen to find this man (pictured) in connection with the offence.

“If you recognise him, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference ED1615446.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.