How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Oswaldtwistle vicar set to retire after nearly 40 years in ministry

  • By

Rev John Holland has been at the helm of Oswaldtwistle's churches for the last six years

A parish vicar is set to retire after nearly 40 years in the ministry.

The Reverend John Holland has overseen three churches, All Saints in Knuzden and St Paul’s and Immanuel churches in Oswaldtwistle, for the last six years.

He was area dean until April of this year, before stepping down to be replaced by Ian Enticott.

Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week

John said he felt that, after 37 years in the ministry, the time was right to retire.

He said: “I’m 64 now so age was a big factor, but I felt it was the right time to go, and my congregations have accepted that.

“I enjoy the work, I like working with people and making special occasions extra special by performing a good service.

“I stepped down as area dean of Accrington two years ago when I knew I was going to retire, to concentrate on my parish.”

John, a native of Cornwall, was ordained in 1980, and has served all over the country including Birmingham, Dorset and Manchester.

He said: “I always went where I felt God was calling me. Oswaldtwistle is a very busy parish.”

Rev Holland’s last Sunday service will be held at 10am at Immanuel Church on New Lane in Oswaldtwistle on Sunday, August 28.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Hyndburn gets ready to celebrate Queen's 90th birthday

Groups across the borough are preparing the bunting ahead of parties this weekend

Related Tags

Places
Church
Accrington
Oswaldtwistle
Knuzden

Most Read in News

  1. Great Harwood
    Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'
  2. Courts
    Accrington defendants up before the courts
  3. Facebook
    Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week
  4. Local News
    Site of former Marks and Spencer on the market
  5. Education
    New free school in Great Harwood gets council backing

Most Read

  1. Great Harwood
    Mum thought dead son was just 'asleep'
  2. Courts
    Accrington defendants up before the courts
  3. Facebook
    Bikers, a hen party and birthday parties in our Time-trip column this week
  4. Local News
    Site of former Marks and Spencer on the market
  5. Education
    New free school in Great Harwood gets council backing

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist