Over 1,000 people attended a fabulous Oswaldtwistle’s Christmas Lights switch-on event.

Performances from East Lancashire Concert Band, St Andrew’s School, Civic Arts Centre’s princesses with their snowman friend and the cast of Robin Hood alongside players from Accrington Stanley helped to make it a thoroughly enjoyable start to Christmas.

The Mayor of Hyndburn Tim O’Kane, along with the Oswaldtwistle Carnival Royalty switched on the lights after a short blessing of the crib by Revd Carole Garner, from Oswaldtwistle Benefice.

The Rotary Club of Church and Oswaldtwistle brought along Santa and his sleigh to helped to spread the Christmas spirit.

Event organiser Gayle Knight said: “All of these groups gave their time for free to help create a friendly community event. It just shows what a lovely and caring community we have in Oswaldtwistle.”