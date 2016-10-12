Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years

A pervert who raped and sexually assaulted a girl has been jailed for 18 years.

John Grimshaw, 59, from All Springs Drive, Great Harwood was found guilty after a trial at Preston Crown Court of an historic rape and indecent assault.

In an emotional statement read out in court, the victim told how his actions have ruined her life.

She said: “There was no part of my life that remains unaffected.

“I still have nightmares. He ultimately stole my innocence.”

The victim said she was ‘grateful’ to be finally able to speak out to bring Grimshaw to justice.

She said: “I shall never forget what has happened but by speaking out I may encourage others to do the same.

“I am so grateful that I have been given the chance to speak out and that someone finally heard my voice.”

Judge James Adkin told the court that the evidence demonstrated Grimshaw’s actions had caused “severe psychological harm” to the victim.

He sentenced Grimshaw to a total of 18 years in prison with an extended 12 months on licence and gave him a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

Petitioning for a sentence of less than 18-years, Wayne Jackson, defending, told the court 59-year-old Grimshaw had had a “long working life in industry” and had a lower than average IQ.

Mr Jackson said: “At his age that sort of sentence will be devastating.”

However Judge Adkin rejected the mitigation of low intelligence to hand Grimshaw the maximum prison sentence.

He said: “Your intelligence is low and you have may not have been able to perceive when you did these dreadful things the extent to which you would damage the life of this child.

“But the offending itself is not linked to your low intelligence.”