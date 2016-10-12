How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years

  • Updated
  • By

John Grimshaw, 59, from Great Harwood was found guilty after a trial

A pervert who raped and sexually assaulted a girl has been jailed for 18 years.

John Grimshaw, 59, from All Springs Drive, Great Harwood was found guilty after a trial at Preston Crown Court of an historic rape and indecent assault.

In an emotional statement read out in court, the victim told how his actions have ruined her life.

She said: “There was no part of my life that remains unaffected.

“I still have nightmares. He ultimately stole my innocence.”

The victim said she was ‘grateful’ to be finally able to speak out to bring Grimshaw to justice.

She said: “I shall never forget what has happened but by speaking out I may encourage others to do the same.

“I am so grateful that I have been given the chance to speak out and that someone finally heard my voice.”

Judge James Adkin told the court that the evidence demonstrated Grimshaw’s actions had caused “severe psychological harm” to the victim.

He sentenced Grimshaw to a total of 18 years in prison with an extended 12 months on licence and gave him a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

Petitioning for a sentence of less than 18-years, Wayne Jackson, defending, told the court 59-year-old Grimshaw had had a “long working life in industry” and had a lower than average IQ.

Mr Jackson said: “At his age that sort of sentence will be devastating.”

However Judge Adkin rejected the mitigation of low intelligence to hand Grimshaw the maximum prison sentence.

He said: “Your intelligence is low and you have may not have been able to perceive when you did these dreadful things the extent to which you would damage the life of this child.

“But the offending itself is not linked to your low intelligence.”

Previous Articles

Hyndburn defendants up before the courts

Our regular column from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Great Harwood

Most Read in News

  1. Oswaldtwistle
    Heartbreak for parents as Jessica Whelan, 4, given 'months' to live
  2. Local News
    Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years
  3. Accrington
    Woman charged in connection with death of Mohammed Yousaf
  4. Clayton-le-Moors
    Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Ian Waite to star at charity ball
  5. Accrington
    Police issue CCTV appeal into shoplifting incidents

Most Read

  1. Oswaldtwistle
    Heartbreak for parents as Jessica Whelan, 4, given 'months' to live
  2. Local News
    Pervert who raped girls is jailed for 18 years
  3. Accrington
    Woman charged in connection with death of Mohammed Yousaf
  4. Clayton-le-Moors
    Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Ian Waite to star at charity ball
  5. Accrington
    Police issue CCTV appeal into shoplifting incidents

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist