Police appeal for wanted man

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a wanted man from the Church area of Accrington.

Robin Connolly, 26, previously of Henry Street in the town, is wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary which took place on August 20, also in Church.

Detective Constable Mark Hutchinson, of Blackburn CID, said: “We would like to speak to Connolly and would ask anyone who sees him, or knows where he is, to get in touch with us.

“Alternatively, we would ask Connolly, if he sees this appeal, to hand himself in.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 838 of August 20.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or at crimestoppers-uk.org.