Rain hits turnout but bikers still have fun at Cogheads show

Bike enthusiasts gathered in Accrington for a special bike show and family fun day.

The Cogheads MCC club organised the event at the back of the Arndale Centre to raise money for Rough Lee Care Home.

It included live music from several bands, a disco, stalls, rides and food. Hovis also provided an old van and produce to sell on the day to raise funds.

Hyndburn Mayor Coun Tim O’Kane was also on hand to present nine awards to riders showing off their exotic bikes and scooters.

John Gent, club chairman, said everyone had a great day but the turnout was lower than expected due to the bad weather.

He said: “There wasn’t as many people there as we’d hoped as the weather was absolutely miserable. We had a couple of the children’s fairground rides which were supposed to turn up but didn’t and that was a mega disappointment.

“We haven’t been able to full work out yet how well and badly we’ve done yet but the people who were there seemed to really enjoy themselves. The bands did tremendously well and everyone enjoyed the music. It’s just a bit sad that the weather kept the numbers down.”