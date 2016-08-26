How we use Cookies
Site of former Marks and Spencer on the market

The Broadway store has been empty for five months

The site of the former Marks and Spencer in Accrington has gone on the market.

The store on Broadway, which closed on March 30, is being marketed by commercial property company CBRE.

Marks and Spencer had been on the town’s high street for more than 50 years.

The unit has been empty for the last five months.

Marks and Spencer Accrington store on its last day before closing down.

A spokesperson for CBRE said: “The premises are available by way of a new 10 year full repairing and insuring lease, subject to 5 yearly upward only rent reviews.

“Alternatively, the long leasehold interest is available and interested parties should enquire for further details.”

The current rateable value of the of the shop is £194,000 annually.

Hyndburn Council leader Miles Parkinson said it was a matter for the property owners to market the site.

He said: “We as the council can’t interfere, it’s up to them to get a reputable business to take on that building.

“The Council want that top retail space taken, but we are facing a change on our high streets and people are changing their shopping habits with more people going online and shopping via apps, that’s what we’re up against, and our town centres need to be more of a mixture of business, leisure and retail.”

