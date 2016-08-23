Stolen vehicles and car parts found in Accrington 'chop shop'

Stolen vehicles and car parts have been found in a ‘chop shop’ in Church.

Police were called to Blackburn Road at around 11pm on Tuesday, August 16, to reports of ‘noise nuisance’.

When officers searched a ‘semi-concealed’ car garage they found several vehicles and car parks including some which belonging to stolen vehicles.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said the parts were seized by officers and enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anthony Ford, police watch liaison officer, said: “Motor vehicles represent high financial return for the criminals. The stolen vehicles are either cloned and sold-on or dismantled and sold as spares, commonly through internet auction sites.

“Police discovered a ‘chop-shop’ in Hyndburn. The semi-concealed garage was being used by criminals to quickly dismantle stolen vehicles for spare parts or later reconstruction.

“Four recently- stolen vehicles from this area were discovered by police in the garage at various stages of dismantlement.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1696 of August 16.