Tributes have been paid to a kind-hearted cricket club president.

Terry Case, 72, who was president of Great Harwood Cricket Club, died on Wednesday, November 23, after a six-year battle with cancer.

He came to Great Harwood as a player in the 1970s, beginning as an opening bowler and later progressing to the role of chairman and then president, from 2009 until his death.

Stuart Maher, the club’s chairman and a friend of Terry’s, said: “He was great. He very much told it like it was but his generosity was phenomenal.

“He was one of that rare breed of people who gave up his time to help people but didn’t seek any credit for it - he did it purely for philanthropic reasons.”

The kind-hearted grandad- of-four and stepgrandad- of-two, who used to live in Rishton, helped various charities and sponsored young children in India to help them get an education.

The former transport industry worker, who lived in Mellor, Blackburn, was married to wife Jean.

He was also instrumental in helping to revamp the cricket club.

Stuart, 34, said: “He put his heart and soul into cricket and the club and I’d speak to him on the phone regularly to give him updates on the refurbishment.

“He liked golf, rugby and football and supported Accrington Stanley but cricket was his main passion and we’ve reaped the benefits of that over

the years.”

“He visited the club on the day before he died and said the refurbishment was fantastic – I’d like to think it gave him peace of mind that he was leaving the club in good hands.”

He added: “There are people coming to the celebration of his life at the club who haven’t been here for 10 or 15 years and they’ll barely recognise it now.

“He has helped to completely evolve the club to one of the best facilities in the area.

“He was a close friend of mine and a true philanthropist who will be sorely missed by many people.”

Terry’s funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church, on Longsight Road in Osbaldeston on Thursday, December 1 at 12.15pm before a private family committal at Pleasington.

The family have requested no flowers but donations can be made to The East Lancashire Hospice or Cancer Research UK, c/o The Alty Funeral

Service, Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF.

After the church service the family would warmly welcome anyone wishing to celebrate Terry’s life to join them at Great Harwood Cricket Club.