Tributes paid to 'brave and loving' Blake Calverley, 21

The family of a young father who has died aged just 21 have paid tribute to his bravery and ‘funny and loving’ personality.

Blake Calverley, of Pansy Street South in Accrington, died from heart failure on Tuesday, October 4 at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Blake had the same rare heart condition as footballer Fabrice Muamba - hypertrophic cardiomyopathy - which meant his heart muscle had become thickened, and he was one of only two people in the country to be fitted with a defibrillator under his skin in 2013.

Shortly before his death he had been trying to get back on the heart transplant list, but his diabetes and high sugar levels made him ineligible.

The former Broadfield Specialist School pupil had been given 12 months to live but after an examination at Royal Blackburn, doctors broke the news that his heart was so enlarged that he had only days left.

Blake, who had six brothers and sisters, was also the proud father of three-year-old son, who his family say is his image.

Blake’s mum Dawn said: “He loved being a father, he absolutely loved it when his son came round, he was so proud.

“He did his best to see him as much as he could.”

She added: “I can’t believe it’s happened, he’s my boy, I just love him so much.”

Blake Calverley, with his brother Damien Calverley supporting Accrington Stanley against Burnley

Dad Kevin said he was proud of how Blake coped with his debilitating condition and made the most of his life.

He said: “He was always a fighter right to the end but I think in a way it was good that he didn’t fully understand what was happening because I think he still did have that hope. Most of the time he was quite up about his condition and just got on with things. Now and again he’d get stressed but when he was at hospital he was always polite to the nurses, really kind to them even though he didn’t want to be there.

“Even in his last few days he still had a really good sense of humour. We just remember how well he did.”

Despite his disabilities, Blake loved football and was a supporter of both Accrington Stanley and Arsenal, and saw his teams play several times.

A keen gamer, he enjoyed playing on his X-Box and loved caravan holidays, and also enjoyed a flutter at the bingo.

Although Blake professed a desire to be a chef, secretly his family believed he wanted to be a singer like the performers he watched on X Factor.

Kevin said: “He was always in his bedroom singing all the time, usually to X Factor.

“He wasn’t a good singer but he thought he was.

“He really enjoyed it.

“He was living for his family. He loved all of us, and he was a very funny person – he had a really witty sense of humour.

“He was so very brave, even at such a young age.”

Blake leaves his son, parents Kevin and Dawn, stepfather Adrian and stepmother Donna, brothers Damien and Rhys and sisters Rebecca, Cleo, Sara and Angel.