Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a motorbike enthusiast following his sudden death.

Dad-of-two Nick Donohue, 42, died on Friday, December 2 at his home on Russell Place, Great Harwood. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A warehouse operative at Pentland Distribution Services in Great Harwood, one of Nick’s great loves in life was riding his Honda CBR Fireblade and taking part in motorbike rallies all across the north west.

Nick’s sister Emma, 27, from Oswaldtwistle, said: “He was fearless on his bike and you’d always hear the rumble of it before you saw him.

“He always had a smile on his face or was chuckling and lit up a room when he walked in. People called him a diamond geezer.”

A former pupil at St Christopher’s CE High School and Peel Park Primary, Nick loved his BMX bike as a child and as he grew older was also very fond of fishing and playing pool and dominoes at the Queens Hotel in Accrington.

He also enjoyed going on boating holidays with his daughters, Leah, 16, and Poppy, 12.

Emma said: “Myself, his brother John and the family were all very close to Nick and he taught me everything I know about motorbikes and gave me his first road bike for my 21st birthday.

“Loads of his motorbike friends have commented on his Facebook page and there is going to be a big bike procession at his funeral. Him dying is like a light has gone out.”

Nick’s sister Kaisse, 31, said: “Anyone that had the pleasure to meet Nick would agree that he knew exactly how to make a difference. His life’s journey was to make the people around him happy. He touched the hearts of so many people.”

Gaz Slater, from Darwen Motorcycle Club, of which Nick was a member, said: “Nick was a loyal friend who had great charisma and charm. His death has left a massive void.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a sudden death of a 42-year-old man at Russell Place in Great Harwood on Friday. The death is not thought to be suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

Nick’s funeral is at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday, December 14 at 3pm.

Family request family flowers only please, any donations can be made to the Go Fund Me page – Nicholas Paul Donohue Memorial.

All enquiries to Hyndburn Funeral Service, Queens Road, Accrington.