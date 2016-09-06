Two men found with stab wounds close to Accrington pub

Abbey Street in Accrington near to The Swan pub.

Two men flagged have suffered stab wounds following reports of an ‘attack’ in Accrington on Monday night.

Police said they were called by the ambulance service to attend Abbey Street near The Swan pub shortly before 9pm last night.

A spokesperson said paramedics were called out to attend two men in the street who had suffered stab wounds.

One eyewitness said at least two people had been attacked and around six police cars and vans and ambulances were at the scene.

Police have appealed for information.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1485 of September 5.