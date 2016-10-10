How we use Cookies
Weekend of beer and music at Clayton Festival

  By

The Old England Forever, Forts Arms and Wellington Hotel hosted the event last weekend

It was a weekend of good beer, good music and good fun as three Clayton-le-Moors pubs hosted their annual beer and music festival.

The Old England Forever, Forts Arms and Wellington Hotel in the town hosted the joint event from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9.

John Hodgkiss, who runs the Old England Forever on Church Street, said they were delighted with the turnout and support from the community for the event.

He said: “It was really good, all the pubs were packed and the other landlords were really pleased with the turnout.

“We had a number of special beers and ales on for the weekend and the pubs were just full of people enjoying good beer and good music.

“Everybody did really well out of it.”

John said the idea had been discussed between himself and landlord of the Forts Arms Barry Marshall, and he added the event was something they would like to do again.

He said: “It was something different for Clayton and everybody seemed to really enjoy it.

“It’s something we would definitely like to try and do again in the future, it was very well received by the community.”

