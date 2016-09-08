'We've lacked respect for some opponents' - John Coleman

Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman believes that his side have been lacking respect for some of their opponents this season.

The Reds currently find themselves in 21st place in the League Two table, having won just one of their opening six games.

They have suffered home defeats to Morecambe and Exeter along the way, and Coleman thinks the players were overlooking some of those teams.

“We seem to slip into a mode – the less challenging the game, the sloppier we become,” he told the club’s official website.

“We have to quickly alleviate this which we will. I have got every faith in the players we have got here.

“We switched off against Exeter and Barnet and we have got to get on an even keel – it’s either incredibly high or incredibly low at the moment and we have got to even it out.”

While Coleman has been frustrated with that aspect of his side, he also believes that they have received a lot of bad luck.

“I think also people underestimate the element of luck in football. When it goes with you, it’s great but when it goes against you it debilitates you,” he said.

“We have had some slices of luck along the way.

“We were lucky to an extent on the opening day against Doncaster, we were fortunate to beat Bradford in the EFL Cup and we slightly rode our luck against Burnley in the cup.

“In the league games since Doncaster, we have had nothing but if you keep working hard and keep playing on the front foot it will go your way and you will have more decisions go for you than against you.

“This time last season we have six penalties. We have had around six penalty shouts so far this season and not had any of them.

“But I do not want to hide behind luck or use it as an excuse – you have got to make it go for you.”

Coleman will now hope his side can return to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to Notts County.