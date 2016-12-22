Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman who bit off a barmaid’s earlobe in a pub toilet assault is beginning a long stretch behind bars.

Lisa Taylor, of Bold Street, Accrington was sentenced to five years and six months in prison after Preston Crown Court heard that she attacked the barmaid of a pub she had been barred from after a chance meeting.

She was found guilty of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Ms Taylor had pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding but denied intent.

The 45-year-old left complainant Carly Carroll with bite marks to her face and completely severed half of her left ear in the attack in the Railway pub on Blackburn Road in Accrington on October 28, 2014.

The court heard that there had been ‘bad feeling’ between the two women before the incident caused by a ‘disturbance’ six weeks prior at the Abbey pub on Bank Street where Ms Carroll worked as a barmaid, which resulted in Lisa Taylor being barred from the establishment.

Prosecutor David Bruce told the court that subsequently Ms Taylor had held a grudge which led to her using her teeth as a weapon to ‘seriously assault’ Ms Carroll following a chance meeting.

On the night of the attack, Ms Carroll had been celebrating a friend’s birthday in Accrington when she encountered Ms Taylor and had a ‘verbal altercation’ with her. Both women later ended up in the toilets of the Railway pub on Blackburn Road. After Ms Carroll left the cubicle to wash her hands, she was assaulted by Ms Taylor who grabbed her hair ‘with both hands’ and swung her to the floor. Ms Taylor then straddled Ms Carroll’s front, kneeling on both arms ‘pinning her down’ while she used her hair to bang her head on the floor. In a ‘fit of rage’ the Crown said she used her teeth to bite at Ms Carroll’s face, resulting in bites to her nose, cheek and lips – and tearing off the lobe of her left ear as she ‘ragged’ her head from side to side. Mr Bruce said: “It has required some degree of force and determination to do that.” Witnesses claimed to have found a ‘chunk’ of Ms Carroll’s hair in the sink along with the earlobe that had been ripped off and when challenged, Ms Taylor was reported to have said that Ms Carroll ‘deserved it’.

Alexander Rostron, defending, had claimed that Ms Taylor had been acting in ‘self defence’ and she may have bit down as an ‘automatic’ response.