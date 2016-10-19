Would-be mugger put Good Samaritan pensioner in headlock outside Tesco

A man grabbed a Good Samaritan pensioner in a headlock and attempted to rob her after she went to check if he was alright.

The 71-year-old victim, from Accrington, was approaching the Tesco store on Eagle Street when she noticed a man on the floor seemingly unconscious.

The woman attempted to wake the man, who initially did not respond. The offender then got up, grabbing the victim in a headlock before demanding her handbag.

As the man continued to hold the victim and demand money, the pair moved into foyer area of Tesco and an unidentified woman came to the pensioner’s aid.

The attacker then stopped and made off from the scene.

Police are appealing for information on the incident which took place at around 9pm on Friday, October 7.

The suspect is described as white, aged 18, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

PC Kasim Hussain, of Blackburn Police, said: “This was clearly a very frightening and distressing ordeal for the victim who was attempting to help someone she thought needed assistance.

“She has been left very shaken and worried and we need to find the person responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the offence to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to a woman who came to the victim’s aid.

“If you saw someone behaving suspiciously outside the store or witnessed the incident, please call.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference ED1615446.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org