How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Would-be mugger put Good Samaritan pensioner in headlock outside Tesco

  • Updated
  • By

The woman, 71, had approached him to see if he was alright as he lay on the floor

Credit Google Maps

A man grabbed a Good Samaritan pensioner in a headlock and attempted to rob her after she went to check if he was alright.

The 71-year-old victim, from Accrington, was approaching the Tesco store on Eagle Street when she noticed a man on the floor seemingly unconscious.

The woman attempted to wake the man, who initially did not respond. The offender then got up, grabbing the victim in a headlock before demanding her handbag.

As the man continued to hold the victim and demand money, the pair moved into foyer area of Tesco and an unidentified woman came to the pensioner’s aid.

The attacker then stopped and made off from the scene.

Police are appealing for information on the incident which took place at around 9pm on Friday, October 7.

The suspect is described as white, aged 18, 5ft 2in tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing.

PC Kasim Hussain, of Blackburn Police, said: “This was clearly a very frightening and distressing ordeal for the victim who was attempting to help someone she thought needed assistance.

“She has been left very shaken and worried and we need to find the person responsible.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the offence to contact police. We are particularly keen to speak to a woman who came to the victim’s aid.

“If you saw someone behaving suspiciously outside the store or witnessed the incident, please call.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting crime reference ED1615446.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Accrington Tesco store to scrap 24-hour trading

Company bosses said the changes will come into effect in November

Related Tags

In The News
Crime
Places
Accrington
Organisations
Tesco

Most Read in News

  1. Oswaldtwistle
    Comedian and wife set to take over Oswaldtwistle pub
  2. Accrington
    'Tackling food intolerances cured my chronic pain' - Accrington mum
  3. Tesco
    Would-be mugger put Good Samaritan pensioner in headlock outside Tesco
  4. Accrington Cricket Club
    Former Accrington and England batsman Graeme Fowler speaks out about depression
  5. Clayton-le-Moors
    VIDEO: Jesse McClure appeals for help for "awesome" amateur boxing club

Most Read

  1. Oswaldtwistle
    Comedian and wife set to take over Oswaldtwistle pub
  2. Accrington
    'Tackling food intolerances cured my chronic pain' - Accrington mum
  3. Tesco
    Would-be mugger put Good Samaritan pensioner in headlock outside Tesco
  4. Accrington Cricket Club
    Former Accrington and England batsman Graeme Fowler speaks out about depression
  5. Accrington and Rossendale College
    PICTURES: Accrington and Rossendale College students' success celebrated

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist