Yobbish behaviour putting lives at risk, police warn

Police are warning that people’s lives are being put at risk after a spate of dangerous antisocial behaviour.

Stone-throwing youths smashed four windows at St James’s Church Accrington on Monday, October 10.

It is the seventh time in 12 months that windows have been broken at the church. Reverend Ian Enticott, Vicar at St James said the incident was reported to the police by the homeless volunteer group Hyndburn Helpers who were using the church at the time.

He said: “They heard the bang, the glass had been shattered and thrown right across the room with some force, if there had been someone coming across the room they would have been very badly injured. It’s happening fairly frequently but this is the worst.”

Rev Enticott added that volunteers and homeless people had also been the target of abuse from youths near the church. He said: “There is intimidation going on.” The Accrington Pals memorial gardens off Church Street has also been targeted by vandals in recent weeks with stones and plants being ripped up.

St James's Church Accrington, seen from the corner of Church Street and Holme Street. Photo: Google Maps

It comes as Hyndburn Police posted on their facebook site that emergency services have also been targeted with bricks and fireworks thrown at them in the town when they have attended incidents.

Paramedic and Huncoat Councillor Eamonn Higgins said: “Unfortunately abuse and attacks on the police and ambulance service is on the rise, I have been abused several times. Everybody’s frightened to death.”

Police have also reported that a group of youths threw bricks at a woman in a white Renault, smashing the windscreen on Hyndburn Road on Thursday, October 6.

A spokesman said: “There is no excuse for this appalling behaviour that is endangering lives. We would like to appeal to the local community to assist us with identifying offenders for these incidents that take place far too often in this area before somebody ends up seriously injured.”