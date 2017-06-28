Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A long-standing play area has been removed by the council over safety fears.

The swings, slide and roundabout in the site off Back Lane in Baxenden were ripped up by council staff earlier this week.

Hyndburn council said the play area was more than 20 years old with ‘poor access’ and that the equipment could become a ‘danger’ without future investment.

Ward councillor Terry Hurn said he was ‘very disappointed’ by the council’s lack of consultation and is planning to hold a public meeting to decide on the future of the site.

He said: “I didn’t know about it until I saw some comments on Facebook on Tuesday night. We now have an empty play area.

“I’m very disappointed that the council didn’t share the information or give us a formal warning. It doesn’t help the communities.

“People look to us to see what’s going on and we are as much in the dark as they are. It hasn’t been the most used play area. Maybe it could be time for a rethink? It’s up to the residents and how they feel about it.”

Coun Ken Moss, Hyndburn council’s cabinet member for parks, said: “The play area is over 20 years old, with poor access and the equipment had got to a stage that without any further investment it could have become a danger to users.

“Therefore the council has taken the proactive approach of removing the equipment before it became a hazard.

“Baxenden Recreation ground is approximately 10 minutes walk away and has a more diverse range of play equipment for people in Baxenden to use.”

