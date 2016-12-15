In pictures: Foodie events of the mid-2000s

This week’s Time-trip has a foodie theme, with shots of Lancashire Food Festival, promotional pies and growing vegetables.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have two pictures from Lancashire Food Festival in 2007, one of Benedictine girls Laura Baker and Viki Tahmasebi and another of Alice Kennedy and Natasha Rosic promoting healthy eating.

There is also a snap of Holland’s Pies mascot Stan the Van Man helped promote the festival with Hyndburn Mayor Mohamed Rahman, chef Philippa James and Leisure Trust chief executive Joe Balko.

Finally, there is a shot of Les Howorth and Karen Gregory helping to create a community food growing area in allotments off Meadoway, Accrington.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.