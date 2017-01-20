Looking back at foodie events in Accrington

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip shines a spotlight on food and food-related events in the mid-2000s.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have a shot of Phil Body and Lee Symes preparing fish stock for a meal for the mayor at the Festival of Food and Culture at Traders Brasserie, Globe Centre, Accrington.

There is also a picture of Tracy Perry’s 36th birthday party at Masala, King Street, Accrington, when Indian food was on the focus of the evening.

We also have a snap of chef Geoff Tookey cooking in Broadway, Accrington, to promote the market, with retail development manager Bill Huntley, Coun Marlene Haworth, and National Market Traders Federation members Julien Lewis, Joe Harrison and Lynne Turner-Yorke.

Finally, we have a shot of sisters Lindsey Curley and Kerry Dark with the Easter egg which they raffled at Mochacinos coffee shop, Accrington, for the Observer ASPIRE appeal for the Accrington Pals memorial.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.