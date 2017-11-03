Looking back at locals on a night out at the Stop and Rest Inn

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at locals enjoying themselves on a night out at the Stop and Rest Inn.

Friends and families can be seen posing for pictures taken by our photographer in the pub on Fielding Lane, Oswaldtwistle.

In our weekly Time-trip feature, we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in days gone by.

If you have any of your own pictures you would like us to feature on this page, please send them to communities@menmedia.co.uk or submit them via our Accrington Observer Facebook page.