Looking back at a night out on the town in 2009

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at a night out in 2009.

We have a range of pictures from eight years ago, which show locals enjoying themselves at The Bay Horse in Accrington.

In our weekly Time-trip feature, we publish a set of pictures taken by Accrington Observer photographers which appeared in the paper in the 2000s.

They can be seen first on our website and are then printed in the paper.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature on this page, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.