This week’s Time-trip features pubs, landlords and a darts event.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have a shot of the landlord of The Railway, Accrington, Tony Shirley, with Kirsty McGill, Lisa Cunliffe and Tony’s mum Pat Burke.

There are also pictures of Jacqueline Gregson and Ken Sharples behind the bar at The Broadway, Accrington, and the landlords of The Whitakers Arms, also in Accrington.

Finally, there is a photograph of darts champion Ted ‘The Count’ Hankey, who took on challengers at The Globe Bowling Club, Accrington.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.