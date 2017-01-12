In pictures: Pubs and landlords in the mid-2000s

In pictures: Pubs and landlords in the mid-2000s

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week’s Time-trip shines a spotlight on pubs and landlords.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have shots of Beverley Shackleton and Ian Walker, landlords of the Arden Inn, Accrington, and Kim Birnie and Jon Wood, new tenants at the Hargreaves Arms, Accrington, both taken in 2007.

There is also a picture of new publican Michael Smith and his partner Paula Coyne (centre) with friends Doug Hayes (left) and Sandra Hayes (right) raising a glass to their new venture at the Golden Cross pub, Oswaldtwistle.

Finally, we have a shot of town centre manager Bill Huntly and licensing officer PC Les Sholicar in the Bees Knees, Accrington, one of seven pubs where plastic glasses were introduced in the mid-2000s.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.