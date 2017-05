Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major Hyndburn road is still blocked after a collision between a car and a motorcyclist at lunchtime today.

Emergency services were called to Burnley Road in Accrington at 1.15pm this afternoon.

Police have closed off the road in both directions and traffic is being diverted.

The motorcyclist has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital with a suspected ankle injury and police said he is currently undergoing a full assessment.