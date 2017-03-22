Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 50 new BT call centre jobs are set to be created in Hyndburn as part of a multi-million pound expansion drive.

The telecoms giant has announced a further 52 people will be employed at their Globe Centre base in Accrington following the creation of 75 other jobs last year.

The new roles will be mainly sales positions in BT customer service.

BT said they have had ‘high quality’ recruits join the company from the Accrington area in recent years and are looking for more local job-hunters to help fill the new positions.

Mike Blackburn, chairman of BT’s north west regional board, said: “We have been impressed with the high quality of our Accrington recruits.

"They show great enthusiasm and a determination to provide customers with a first class service.

“Since April last year, we have recruited more than 75 people at BT’s Accrington contact centre in Globe Way, Accrington, as part of our commitment to provide the best possible service for our customers.

"Following on from that success, we are now looking for a further 52 people to join us.

“This is the perfect opportunity for someone with a passion for brilliant customer service, who is looking for a secure, well-paid and flexible job with long term career prospects and excellent training at one of the UK’s top companies.”

An open evening will be held at the Globe Centre on Friday, March 31, from 6pm to 8pm.

BT said the successful job applicants will answer calls and talk to customers from across the UK.

They will receive a starting salary of £17,982 rising to £19,981 after nine months along with company benefits. Short-term and part-time roles and work experience are also available.

Libby Barr, managing director of BT customer care, said: “They’re joining at an exciting time in our transformation.

“We are investing millions of pounds improving our systems, providing more training and enhancing our online services.

“It will result in a better service for our customers and even more rewarding careers for our people.

“Our Accrington team is an important part of this exciting growth story.”

To register a place at the open evening email permanent@bt.recruit-specials.co.uk.

For more information on the new job and how to apply visit http://www.btplc.com/Careercentre/careersatbt/contactcentres