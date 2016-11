Collision between a scooter and a van on Whalley Road in Altham West.

A man suffered ‘minor injuries’ after a collision between a scooter and a van.

Police and paramedics were called to Whalley Road in Altham West near to the junction with The Greyhound Inn at 7.20am on Thursday, November 17.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called to reports of a collision between a Piaggio scooter and a van.

“The scooter driver is a 21-year-old man and he suffered minor injuries.”

No arrests have been made.