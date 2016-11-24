Man, 21, suffers punctured lung after stabbing in Oswaldtwistle

A man was hospitalised with a punctured lung after getting stabbed in the back during an argument.

Police said the incident happened on Walter Street in Oswaldtwistle at around 11pm on Saturday, November 19, after a 21-year-old man argued with another man, possibly known as ‘Mickey’ or ‘Micky’.

The victim was then stabbed once in the back by the man, who ran off from the area.

He is described as a white male, with facial hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

DS Melissa Kelly, of Blackburn CID, said: “We are working to identify the man responsible for this and we need anyone with information that could help us to come forward.

“The victim remains in Blackpool Victoria Hospital at this time in a stable condition having suffered a puncture wound to his lung.

“If you are able to help us with our investigation, please call us on 101 quoting crime number ED1617764.”