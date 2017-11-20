Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw after being glassed over the head at a nightclub.

Police were called to Baggy’s Wine Bar on Glebe Street in Great Harwood at around 3.50am on Sunday, November 19 to reports that a man had been assaulted with a bottle.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to hospital by ambulance with a fractured jaw and cuts to his face.

No arrests have been made and police said the offender has not yet been identified.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 3.50am on Sunday, November 19, to reports that a 23-year-old had been assaulted with a bottle and had bleeding to his head.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance with a fractured jaw and cuts to his face.

“We haven’t identified anybody at this moment in time that we want to speak to so if anyone has any information then call police on 101 quoting log number 227 of November 19.”