Police are appealing to find a man wanted in connection with an assault.

Joel Kane Ludlum, who has links to Accrington, is wanted in connection with an incident of actual bodily harm on September 14 this year and other theft-related offences.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build, with medium length brown hair and a brown beard in a ‘scruffy’ style.

PC Charlotte Alldritt, of Burnley Police, said: “We would like to trace Joel Ludlum and are asking for the public’s help.

“If you know where he may be, or think you’ve seen him, please contact us straight away. Similarly, we would urge Joel himself, if sees this appeal, to hand himself in.”

The 23-year-old from Padiham, also has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.

Anybody with information can contact police by emailing 5861@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 07966 868149.