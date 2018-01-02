Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following the death of a woman on Boxing Day.

Susan Shaw, 47, died after she was in a collision with a car on High Street in Rishton at 5.50pm.

Damien Raeburn, 31, from Accrington, was has been charged with causing Mrs Shaw’s death by dangerous driving.

He was due to appear before magistrates at Preston Crown Court on Monday, January 1.

Det Supt Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Mrs Shaw’s family at this sad and difficult time.

“We would like to thank the public and those who shared our appeal for their support during the investigation.”