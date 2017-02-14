Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in his 40s has died after suffering a suspected heart attack at work.

Police said the man fell and banged his head while working at a motor repair firm in Altham.

Emergency services were called at 4.20pm on Monday, February 13 and the man was taken to hospital where he later passed away.

Officers believe he may have suffered a heart attack and are not treating the death as suspicious.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “At 4.20pm on Monday we were called by the ambulance service to reports a man in his 40s had been taken ill.

“He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner.”