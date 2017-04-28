Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested after a car crashed following a police chase between Great Harwood and Rishton.

Police said the chase started on Blackburn Road in Great Harwood at around midnight on Thursday, April 27.

The car crashed on its way to Rishton and the ‘suspected drugs’ were later found in the vehicle.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “At about midnight a car failed to stop for one of our traffic patrols in Great Harwood and after a short pursuit crashed on the road out towards Rishton.

“The driver was remarkably uninjured.”