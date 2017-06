Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a two-car collision.

Police were called to Blackburn Road in Church near to the roundabout shortly before 7pm on Monday, June 26.

The collision, which left the road partially blocked, involved a Fiat Punto and a BMW 3 Series car.

No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Police said a 33-year old-man from Accrington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and is currently in custody.