Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in bed

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in an Accrington flat.

Police were called to a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21, and found a man in a bed with ‘serious head injuries’.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Detectives are now appealing for any CCTV footage which was recording in the area around Granville Road between the afternoon of Saturday, September 17, and the morning of Wednesday, September 21.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is yet to be formally identified and officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are still in the process of establishing the exact circumstances surrounding this death and we would appeal to anybody with CCTV footage filmed in the vicinity of Granville Road to make contact with us.

“We would also ask anybody who saw the incident, or who knows anything about it, to contact us. You can either ring us directly on 101, or make contact anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“You may not think you know anything significant, but if you have any information at all we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 253 of September 21st.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .