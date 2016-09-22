How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in bed

A man's body was found in an Accrington flat on Wednesday

Murder investigation launched in Accrington
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in an Accrington flat.

Police were called to a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21, and found a man in a bed with ‘serious head injuries’.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Detectives are now appealing for any CCTV footage which was recording in the area around Granville Road between the afternoon of Saturday, September 17, and the morning of Wednesday, September 21.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is yet to be formally identified and officers remain at the scene conducting enquiries.

VIEW GALLERY

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are still in the process of establishing the exact circumstances surrounding this death and we would appeal to anybody with CCTV footage filmed in the vicinity of Granville Road to make contact with us.

“We would also ask anybody who saw the incident, or who knows anything about it, to contact us. You can either ring us directly on 101, or make contact anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“You may not think you know anything significant, but if you have any information at all we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 253 of September 21st.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Tributes paid to 'trusting and lovely' carer Mohammed Yousaf, 65

His brother Mohammed Shabir said it is a 'big tragedy and a big loss' for their family

Previous Articles

Road worker hospitalised after 'fail to stop' collision

Highways England said a driver shouted abuse at the worker before speeding through the roadworks at Rising Bridge

Related Tags

Organisations
Lancashire Constabulary
Places
Accrington

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  2. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    PICTURES: Owner says £1m Accrington trampoline park could open this year
  2. Accrington
    New Accrington police station opens to the public
  3. Peel Park
    Team which 'played a 10-man defence' celebrates reunion 40 years after first game
  4. Accrington
    Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf
  5. Accrington
    Detectives investigating Mohammed Yousaf murder make second arrest

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist