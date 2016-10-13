Man caught with sick video of restrained young girl being raped avoids jail

Paul Goddard, 34, of Wellington Street, Accrington. Pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years with a supervision order, a sex offender treatment programme requirement, a sexual harm prevention order and made subject to police notification requirements for 10 years. Picture taken from Facebook by Jon Macpherson and identified from court.

A pervert who was caught with a shocking video of a restrained eight-year-old girl being raped has avoided jail.

Paul Goddard, 34, of Wellington Street, Accrington, has been blasted by the judge after he told the probation service that he ‘couldn’t see a reason not to like it’ and claimed the victims ‘weren’t forced to do it’.

Police executed a warrant at his home on October 23, 2014 and seized a mobile phone containing the video and four other indecent images of children, Burnley Crown Court heard.

He pleaded guilty to possessing indecent images of children and was given a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years with a supervision order and a sex offender treatment programme requirement.

He was also given a sexual harm prevention order and made subject to police notification requirements for 10 years.

William Donnelly, prosecuting, told the court: “There were something in the order of 50 images on there. The legal position is that if the images on the phone are beyond the recovery of anybody but an expert, such that advanced software is required to recover the images, then they are not in the control, custody and therefore possession of the defendant and hence the number of images came down.”

The court heard how Goddard told the probation service that he had ‘no sexual interest in children’ and later said he ‘saw children with smiles and didn’t see any hurt or pain on their faces’.

Ken Hind, defending, said Goddard has schizophrenia and paranoia, a diagnosed with a personality disorder and is a ‘low risk of re-offending’.

He told the court: “His explanation is it started off with him being curious and looking for sexual images of mature women and then these other sites came up and he followed them out of curiosity.

“There doesn’t seem to be any suggestion he has pursued these images in the suggestion of grooming or making contact over the internet via chat rooms, it’s purely and simply visual images and they are limited in number.

“He now understands that of course if there were no viewers there would be no victims and these children are subject to this sort of behaviour purely and simply because out there are people who will actually view them. Perhaps this is one of those cases where it’s been stopped before it could escalate any further.”

Judge Beverley Lunt told Goddard that she found his lack of understanding ‘very concerning’

Sentencing, she told the court: “Feeding into internet search engines words that include sex and pre-teenage girls does not indicate curiosity, it indicates a sick and perverted interest in seeing young girls being sexually abused and raped.

“And your lack of understand as to how these children are victims is very concerning indeed.

“The most serious matter is the moving image of a child about eight years old tied and restrained and raped in various ways.

“This is a victim being hurt and abused and the idea that you don’t understand that I find, again, very concerning.

“I tell you now, if the prosecution had not accepted such a limited number of images in your case I would have sent you immediately to prison today, so concerning is your lack of understanding.

“But the fact is they have reduced it to such an extent that at this stage, while I am going to impose a prison sentence, the proper course is to suspend it.

“You didn’t even plead guilty at the earliest opportunity, you waited until the trial date.”