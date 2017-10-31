Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Oswaldtwistle.

Detectives investigating the death of Lee Holt, from Accrington, have charged 49-year-old Matthew Moseley, of Barnard Close, Oswaldtwistle with his murder.

He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on the morning of Tuesday, October 31.

Police were called around 8.25pm on Wednesday, October 25 to a report a man had been shot in Barnard Close.

Mr Holt, 32, had suffered a single shot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

After the incident a 14-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The teenager has been bailed to November 22 by police.