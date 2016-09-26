How we use Cookies
Man charged with murder of Mohammed Yousaf

Muhammed Arif, 44, of Washington Street, Accrington, will appear at court this morning

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in an Accrington flat.

Muhammed Arif, 44, of Washington Street, Accrington, was charged on the evening of Sunday, September 25, and is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, September 26).

A murder investigation was launched after the body of Mohammed Yousaf, 65, was found at a flat on Granville Road on Wednesday, September 21.

A 37-year-old woman from Todmorden in West Yorkshire was arrested on Saturday, September 24 on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody.

