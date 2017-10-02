Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was cut free from a car by firefighters and taken to hospital with suspected head injuries after a three-vehicle collision.

Emergency services were called to Whalley Road in Great Harwood, near to The Game Cock pub, at around 1.10pm on Saturday, October 30.

Police said the collision involved a blue Nissan Note, a black Peugeot 307 and a blue Nissan Micra.

A man in his 30s had to be freed by firefighters and was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with suspected head injuries.

A woman was also treated for neck injuries.

The road was closed to the junction of Portfield Road for 90 minutes and reopened at 2.40pm.

Lancashire Police said highways officers also had to attend the scene to assess damage to a lamppost.