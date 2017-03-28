Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was taken to hospital with a fractured skull and a bleed to the brain after being attacked outside a supermarket.

Police said the 25-year-old victim was punched twice to the head in the car park outside the Farmfoods store in Accrington and fell to the ground.

The incident happened at around 9pm on Monday, March 27, and the young male attacker is said to have been part of a larger group.

It is not thought that the victim and attacker were known to each other.

The assailant is described as white, around 16 years old and 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with light brown hair and wearing a blue jacket.

The victim remains in ‘stable condition’ in hospital and no arrests have yet been made.

Detectives have now issued an appeal for witness and are keen to speak with anyone who saw a group of teenagers around the time of the attack.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “There was an assault around 9pm outside the Farmfoods in Accrington.

“The victim was a 25-year-old man who was reportedly punched twice to the head by a male youth.

“He is believed to be part of a large group and then fled the area.

“The victim was taken to hospital and is currently in stable condition having suffered a fractured skull and bleed to the brain.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancashire police on 101 quoting log number 1509 of March 27.