Police want to speak to this man after the death of a mum in a hit-and-run on Boxing Day.

Officers say they need to speak to Damian Raeburn in connection with their investigation into the death of Susan Shaw.

Susan, 47, was knocked down in High Street at 5.50pm by a Vauxhall Corsa which failed to stop during a police pursuit.

She suffered catastrophic injuries and sadly died at the scene. The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has been informed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Damian Raeburn, 31, who we need to speak to in connection with the death of Susan Shaw in Rishton on Boxing Day.”

Raeburn is white, 5ft 10ins tall, medium build with short brown hair. Police say he has links to Accrington and Rishton.

Mum-of-two Susan was described by family and friends as ‘one of the kindest people you could ever meet who would do anything for anybody.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 1204 of December 26 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.