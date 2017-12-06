Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was spotted with a ‘kitchen knife’ on a bus travelling towards Accrington.

Police are investigating a report that a knife ‘was produced’ by a man travelling on the 7a Transdev bus from Blackburn. The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday, November 15, at around 4pm.

The bus was timetabled to leave Blackburn bus station at 3.43pm, and travels to Accrington via Knuzden, Stanhill and Oswaldtwistle.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report that a man had a kitchen knife on a bus. The witness got off the bus in the Stanhill area when they saw the knife.”

The man is described as in his late 30s or early 40s, white, around 5ft 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hooded top and tracksuit pants.

A Blackburn and Darwen police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses regarding an incident on the 7a bus from Blackburn to Accrington where it is alleged a knife was produced by a male on the bus.”

Anyone who saw this incident should contact PC 589 Fyans at Greenbank Police Station quoting log reference LC-20171116-0820, or contact police on 101.