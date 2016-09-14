How we use Cookies
Man in his sixties found dead in Accrington flat

Police were called to St Leger Court on Tuesday following concerns from neighbours

The St Leger Court flats complex in Accrington

A man in his sixties has been found dead at a flat in Accrington.

Police were called to a property on St Leger Court, off Hargreaves Street, on Tuesday, September 13, following concerns from neighbours who last saw him around two weeks ago.

Lancashire Police said the man had been dead ‘for some time’ and enquiries are being carried out to determine when he was last seen.

A file has been passed to Blackburn Coroners Court.

