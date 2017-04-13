Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been taken to hospital with head and back injuries after falling into a stream.

Emergency services were called to the stream on Hyndburn Road in Accrington, which runs close to the Asda store on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire bosses said they believe the man in his 30s had fallen into the stream from a bridge and had to be rescued using a stretcher.

A Hyndburn fire station spokesperson said: “A crew from Hyndburn and one from Nelson assisted police and paramedics in the rescue of a male casualty from the stream that runs along the side of Hyndburn Road, Accrington, near to Asda.

“It is believed that the male had fallen from the bridge, causing injuries to his head and back.

“Fire crews wearing waterproof flood suits assisted paramedics and police in a quick rescue from the water to the side until the arrival of the swift water rescue team from Nelson, who then assisted in putting the injured male onto a stretcher and into an awaiting ambulance.

“If it hadn’t been for the quick responce of all three emergency services the outcome of the incident could have been much worse.”

Lancashire Police said they were called to the scene by the ambulance service at 4.25pm on Wednesday, April 12.