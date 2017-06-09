Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An investigation has been launched after a man suffered a serious leg injury following a collision in Clayton-le-Moors.

The incident happened at around 9.20pm on Thursday, June 8, at the Hare and Hounds junction between Burnley Road, Blackburn Road and Whalley Road.

Police said a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a ‘serious leg injury’ and has been taken to hospital to be treated.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “Officers are looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision and are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 quoting incident reference 1479 of June 8.

“Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”