A man has suffered stab injuries to his head, neck and chest when he was attacked by robbers in Accrington.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was walking along Richmond Street at around 9pm on Thursday, December 22 when he was confronted by three men.

The offenders stole £20 in cash and a HTC One mobile phone before attacking him.

Lancshire Police said it is unknown what weapon was used, however the victim suffered stab wounds to his head and a puncture wound to the right side of his chest.

He attended Royal Blackburn Hospital for treatment and police were later informed.

Officers said his ‘nasty injuries’ are not life threatening.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference number ED1619688 or log number 1387 of December 22.